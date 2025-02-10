Exclusive: Aishwarya Raj Bhakuni joins the cast of Sony SAB’s Jai Veer Hanuman; to play Parvati again

Actress Aishwarya Raj Bhakuni who is presently seen in the role of Devi Parvati in Sony SAB’s Shrimad Ramayan is all set to embrace the same role of Devi Parvati in a new show. Produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions, Jai Veer Hanuman will be a new mythological presentation, on the channel at the same time slot occupied by Shrimad Ramayan which is going off-air.

We at IWMBuzz.com reported exclusively about versatile actor Tarun Khanna playing the role of Lord Shiv in the new show. He plays the role of Shiv in Shrimad Ramayan too. If you have missed reading it, you can check it here.

Exclusive: Tarun Khanna joins the cast of Sony SAB’s Jai Veer Hanuman

The interesting coincidence now is that Aishwarya Raj Bhakuni who shared the screen with Tarun Khanna as Devi Parvati in Shrimad Ramayan, will also be seen in Jai Veer Hanuman.

Tarun and Aishwarya will yet again be seen playing Lord Shiv and Devi Parvati, this time for the new show of Swastik Productions.

Confirming the same, Aishwarya told IWMBuzz.com, “I am feeling blessed to be playing Maa Parvati again. Sometimes I believe that we don’t choose roles, but the role chooses us. I am a firm believer in Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati. I believe that Maa Parvati has chosen me to play the role again. I will do full justice to this. Audiences will see a better and reformed Parvati in the new show.”

Jai Veer Hanuman will feature a stellar cast, with the talented young actor Aan Tiwari stepping into the shoes of the beloved Hanuman. His heartwarming portrayal promises to breathe fresh energy into this iconic character. Joining him are actor Aarav Choudhary as Hanuman’s valiant father, Kesari, and actor Sayli Salunkhe as his devoted mother, Anjani. Adding intensity and drama to the narrative, Mahir Pandhi will take on the role of Bali, a formidable figure in Hanuman’s life.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.