In episode number 380 of Sony Sab's Vanshaj, the audience will see an interesting twist when DJ plans to harm Sia.

Vanshaj, the popular Sony Sab television show produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary under Swastik Productions, continues to keep the audience on the edge of their seats with its nail-biting twists and turns. The show casts Anjali Tatrari, Shaleen Malhotra, and Mahir Pandhi in the lead roles. Check out the written update for episode 380, airing on 27 August 2024.

In the upcoming episode, Yuvika tries to convince everyone with the DJ’s return. Bhanu and Yuvika share a tense yet heartfelt conversation, with Yuvika seeking Bhanu’s support in her difficult decisions, drawing a parallel to Krishna guiding Arjun in battle. Meanwhile, Gargi is haunted by her imagination until she realizes DJ has actually returned, bringing a mix of shock and relief.

Later, Isha is shocked to see DJ and feels terrible recalling the past memories. Yuvika faces a fallout with Isha, who criticizes her for bringing DJ back, increasing family tensions. Yash, distracted and simmering with anger, is pushed to his breaking point after Sia gets hurt, revealing his deep-seated rage and the fear of his family being in danger by DJ and the Mahajans.

As Yuvika and Yash independently seek solace in a rage room, unaware of each other’s presence, their paths seem destined to collide. Meanwhile, DJ’s sinister plans unfold as he plans to harm Sia (Knowing she is Yash’s biggest weakness), intending to escalate the enmity between the Talwar and Mahajan families.