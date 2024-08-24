Television | TV Serial Spoilers

In the upcoming episode of Sony Sab's popular show Vanshaj, the audience will see an interesting twist when Bhoomi criticizes Yuvika.

Sony Sab‘s popular show Vanshaj continues to entertain the audience with gripping storylines and major dramas. Siddharth Kumar Tewary produces it under Swastik Productions. Yuvika (Anjali Tatrari) decides to solve the bribery matter silently, and she brings in Rana, who, bruised and beaten, confesses that he was paid to sabotage the Mahajans. The confession shocks everyone, and Yuvika insists he repeats his statement in front of Mr. Shenoy.

In the upcoming episode, Later, Yuvika presents the evidence to Shenoy, including CCTV footage, and asserts that the Mahajans do not resort to low means. Shenoy orders Rana’s arrest and reinstates the Mahajans’ licenses. Yuvika proves her innocence and gets back her pride. Later, she contacts a lawyer to change her statement in DJ’s ongoing case. Meanwhile, Yash (Shaleen Malhotra) and Akshat watch the unfolding news. Though initially suspicious, Yash feels a strange satisfaction knowing Yuvika is safe.

Akshat notices Yash’s conflicted emotions. In high spirits, Bhanu expresses pride in Yuvika, though Bhoomi questions her methods. As the conversation unfolds, DJ is released on bail, and Bhanu continues to justify Yuvika’s actions. Suddenly, Yuvika’s voice declares that she took the DJ’s help, shocking Bhanu and Bhoomi as the DJ makes a dramatic entrance.

Yuvika’s revelation leaves Bhoomi shocked and highly criticizes Yuvika. But Yuvika stays silent while DJ makes a grand entry, breaking the Dahi Handi, hinting towards new twists and turns. DJ and Yuvika come face to face, showcasing their tough personalities.