In episode number 382 of Sony Sab's Vanshaj, the audience will see a major twist when Yuvika bumps into Fehmaan.

Vanshaj is the popular Sony Sab television show produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary under Swastik Productions. The show’s unique storyline keeps the audience on the edge of their seats, casting Anjali Tatrari, Shaleen Malhotra, and Mahir Pandhi in the lead roles. Check out the written update for episode 382, airing on 29 August 2024.

In the upcoming episode, the tension in the Mahajan and Talwar families deepens with the intriguing situation. Bhanu Dada, sensing Bhoomi’s unease, makes her understand that Yuvika (Anjali Tatrari) has managed to resolve the issue concerning DJ. However, Bhoomi’s worries shift towards Yash (Shaleen Malhotra) and a foreboding sense of something ominously dangerous.

On the other hand, Yuvika strangely bumps into Fehmaan, and her nervous behavior raises her suspicions. At the same time, Fehmaan recalls the visuals of Neel’s heart surgery, leaving him distressed. Yash finds four names who are more likely to be his heart donor. Yash gets distressed as he becomes fixated on the name “Neel” from a list, almost leading him to a revelation. At the same time, Shalini confronts Amarjeet with her belief that Yash’s heart might belong to Yuvika’s fiance, Neel, leading Amar to realize a disturbing possibility as he remembers his conversation with Vidur.

Amidst lighter moments with Sia and Isha, Akshat’s bond with Isha grows, unaware that DJ is watching closely and plotting his next conspiracy. As the charity event unfolds, the Talwars and Mahajans face off in a charged atmosphere while Shalini is busy introducing Yash to a girl in the hope that they may connect. However, we notice the brewing chemistry elsewhere, with Yash and Yuvika locking eyes, signaling conflict and unresolved emotions between the families.