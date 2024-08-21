Vanshaj Serial Upcoming Twist: Oh No! Mr. Shenoy Accuses Yuvika Of Bribery, Throws Her Out Of His Office

Sony Sab’s popular show Vanshaj, produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary under Swastik Productions, continues entertaining the audience with nail-biting twists and turns. Yuvika (Anjali Tatrari) blames Yash (Shaleen Malhotra) for the viral MMS scandal and assures him that she will avenge him. On the other hand, Yash feels attracted to Yuvika as he worries too much about her even though she is his enemy. In contrast, Bhanu indulges in a heated argument with Shalini and Amarjeet for their misdeeds against Yuvika.

In the upcoming episode, tensions run high in the Mahajan household as Isha struggles with frustration over Yuvika’s inaction regarding the damaging video leak. Despite recording a desperate message to Arjun, she deletes it, choosing not to burden him further. Gargi, seizing the moment, taunts Isha, leading to a heated exchange where Isha lashes out, only to be slapped by Bhoomi for her disrespect.

Meanwhile, Yash’s plan to sabotage Yuvika unfolds as she unknowingly walks into a trap, almost opening a box filled with bribe money meant to frame her. As Yuvika meets Mr. Shenoy, confusion arises when she cannot find the supposedly scheduled meeting email. Suspicion mounts as Yuvika is caught with the incriminating box, leading to her detainment and a dramatic confrontation with Shenoy. Mr. Shenoy accuses Yuvika of bribery and also threatens to suspend the Mahajan group’s licenses.

Despite his growing unease, Yash tries to intervene anonymously but collapses before he can delete incriminating photos. Isha sits across from Akshat, visibly frustrated after ignoring Bhoomi’s calls.