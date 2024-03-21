The pathway to shine as an actor is simply straightforward: Taranvir Singh, Casting Director

Casting Director Taranvir Singh, who has been associated with popular TV shows like Nima Denzongpa, Spy Bahu, Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga and others, emphasizes adapting to basic requirements when finalizing a particular cast.

In a talk, he lists out the requirements that aspiring actors need to have in themselves to make it big as actor. “The pathway is surprisingly genuinely very straightforward. Firstly, ensure your fundamentals are solid: you should be confident, clear and good in diction, should have camera and production adaptability, and above all, impeccable work ethics (this is non-negotiable for me at least). Once you think you’ve these, dive in and just go for the kill. Reach out to casting directors, freelance coordinators, and agencies relentlessly. Keep auditioning persistently. With the plethora of opportunities across TV channels, OTT platforms, TV commercials, digital ads, and even social media, if you stay committed to the process, success will surely come knocking on your door.”

Taranvir who has this ability to handle more than one show at a time, tells us, “The past few months have been incredibly demanding, to say the least. Setting up a TV show gives you a different kick. Also, there’s a unique thrill in setting up TV shows, especially when working with networks like Star and Colors. Despite the exhaustion, managing to set up two shows for Star Plus and one for Colors was an opportunity I cherished and I feel blessed to have get these. Juggling multiple projects was overwhelming at times, but seeing fresh faces shine in lead roles made it all worthwhile. To budding actors, my advice is to stay dedicated and passionate, keep approaching casting directors, and stay persistent. Your breakthrough is just around the corner.”