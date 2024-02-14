Vh1 Supersonic 24 will prioritize consumer experiences in the music and lifestyle domain: Gaurav Mashruwala, Business Head, Viacom 18

Gaurav Mashruwala, Business Head, Viacom 18 Live talked about the upcoming marquee event, Vh1 Supersonic 24, India’s largest multi-genre music and lifestyle festival, happening from 16th to 18th February 2024 at Mahalakshmi Lawns, Pune.

Tell us about the motto of the 9th edition of Vh1 Supersonic.

Vh1 Supersonic has become India’s premium musically diverse destination built with a strong sense of community and belonging. Born as an EDM haven in 2013, Vh1 Supersonic has morphed into India’s cultural nucleus. While the overarching motto is to #BeThereBeFree, for the 9th edition of Vh1 Supersonic, it’s about pushing boundaries, exploring new frontiers, and providing an unparalleled experience for music enthusiasts. Our goal is to enrich every attendee’s experience, allowing them to delve into various music genres, lifestyle experiences, and captivating artistry on exhibit. Spanning three days, the event is designed to appeal to a broad spectrum of music enthusiasts, from those attuned to global sounds to aficionados of local music, and everyone in between.

Tell us about the bold innovations and strategies planned to make this festival a trendsetter?

Our focus, as always, will be prioritizing consumer experiences in the music and lifestyle domain. In the post-pandemic landscape, people are willing to spend on quality experiences. As a result, Vh1 Supersonic has transcended into an experiential arena for people. This year, we are expanding our efforts in the realms of fashion and art, collaborating with exciting brands to showcase the latest fashion and lifestyle collections. The festival introduces over 80 carefully selected fashion and lifestyle brands, at the Superflea by All You Can Street, and immersive experiential zones like a curated art showcase in collaboration with Gaysi Family.

This expansion into realms beyond music showcases a commitment to providing a holistic experience for attendees. Collaborations with brands, particularly Maybelline, brings together the world of music & make-up together for the Gen Z consumers to create an immersive experience. The emphasis on creating engaging activities aligns with brands’ unique requirements, utilizing diverse platforms to amplify reach and offer tailored solutions, ensuring Vh1 Supersonic stands out as a trendsetter in the festival circuit. Over the years, we have redefined Vh1 Supersonic from just an EDM and techno to a multi-genre music festival by embracing over 10 different genres. This diverse approach sets Vh1 Supersonic apart from other music festivals in India and helps us in delivering a distinct and memorable experience for our audience. To ensure Vh1 Supersonic is marketed well amongst the masses, the team prioritises new-age marketing tools and platforms including social media, digital resources, influencer marketing, community outreach and fandom engagement.

How does the global and local celebrities lineup look for the festival, and how is the amalgamation planned under one roof?

The amalgamation at Vh1 Supersonic is meticulously planned to create a harmonious convergence of diverse elements under one roof. The festival’s commitment to a multi-genre experience is reflected in the carefully curated artist lineup featuring global names Major Lazer Soundsystem, Adam Beyer, King, Yotto, Denis Horvat, Hamdi, Patrice Bäumel, and local talents like Arjun Vagale. This diverse musical palette ensures a fusion of EDM, techno, reggae, punk, rock, hip hop, pop, and jazz. Additionally, strategic collaborations with sponsors like Budweiser Beats, Nexa, Ajio, Maybelline, Oxycool and Jose Cuervo Magarita Mix contributes to a multifaceted event.

Beyond music, the festival has partnered with a slew of fashion and lifestyle brands, and developing immersive experiential zones, creating a vibrant tapestry of culture. This is done thoughtfully, to ensure Vh1 Supersonic carries on its legacy as a unique and comprehensive

cultural destination where diverse elements seamlessly come together.

What are the future goals of Vh1 Supersonic?

Vh1 Supersonic will continue to evolve as a premium, musically diverse destination. Building on its decade-long legacy as a future-facing platform for urban culture and musical expression in India, through its year-long touchpoints with properties like Supersonic Arcade

and Club Nights. We will continue to prioritize consumer experience, bringing the best of international and local music, lifestyle and culture to India.