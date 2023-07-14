Dubai Diaries: Mouni Roy’s Chic And Glamorous Look In Blue Co-Ord Set Mesmerizes Fans

Popular actress Mouni Roy is one of the leading stars. Her ability to effortlessly embrace different styles and make them her own sets her apart as a fashion icon in the industry. The diva recently showcased her stunning vacation look, proving that she effortlessly combines comfort and style.

The actress took to Instagram to share glimpses of her vacation wardrobe from Dubai, leaving fans in awe of her impeccable fashion choices. Mouni opted for a breezy and relaxed printed blue co-ord set in the photos. To complete her ensemble, Mouni accessorized with a black sling bag and sunglasses. With her hair styled effortlessly and a radiant smile, Mouni exuded confidence and charm in every frame as she posed in front of Burj Khalifa. Check below!

Recently, Mouni Roy was left in a fix as she reached the Mumbai airport on Wednesday morning to catch a flight and realized she had forgotten her passport at home. In a clip shared online, Mouni was seen reaching the airport but was panic-stricken as she realized her passport was missing. She was seen digging into her bag and also making phone calls. Eventually, she shared what happened with the photographers stationed around the airport.

