Mouni Roy flaunts curves in printed bodycon gown, Disha Patani loves it

Mouni Roy stands tall as a style icon, embracing her unique fashion sense and making bold fashion statements. Her recent Instagram post has again left fans and fashion enthusiasts in awe. The talented diva shared a series of photos on Instagram in which she can be seen rocking a mesmerizing blue and black bodycon gown that featured striking floral and cheetah print designs.

Mouni’s choice of outfit was a perfect blend of elegance and boldness. The gown hugged her curves flawlessly, accentuating her stunning figure. The upper part of the dress showcased a beautiful floral pattern. As the eyes moved down, the lower part of the gown revealed a cheetah print. Mouni opted for minimal accessories to complement her captivating attire, allowing the gown to take center stage.

Mouni let her makeup do the talking, with a dewy finish highlighting her flawless complexion. Mesmerizing smoky eye makeup added a glam quotient to her look. At the same time, her sleek and tight bun hairstyle added a touch of sophistication. Mouni completed the look with a pair of pump heels in shiny black. With her confident poise and glamorous style, Mouni exuded an aura of sheer sophistication.

Fans and followers flooded the comments section with compliments and adoration for the stunning actress. Disha Patani took to social media to show her admiration for fellow actress Mouni Roy, who had posted a series of breathtaking photos on Instagram. In the comment section of Mouni’s post, Disha couldn’t help but express her awe, writing, “Stunningg🔥”. Check here!