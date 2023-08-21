Mouni Roy Stuns In Black Silk Saree, Disha Patani Reacts

Mouni Roy, the popular actress and style icon, recently graced an event in a black silk saree that beautifully married the elegance of tradition with the allure of contemporary aesthetics. Mouni’s choice of attire showcased her appreciation for the timeless beauty of a silk saree while embracing the current fashion trends.

Teaming the saree with a matching black slip blouse featuring ruched details added an alluring texture to the ensemble, subtly elevating the overall look. The traditional golden neck choker and intricate golden jhumkas not only paid homage to Indian heritage but also brought a touch of opulence to the attire. The sleek bun with a middle part brought a contemporary twist to the classic bun, aligning perfectly with the theme of merging tradition with modernity.

Mouni’s makeup was equally captivating. The nude eyeshadow and black winged eyeliner combination added depth and drama to her eyes. Her mascara-laden eyelashes framed her gaze beautifully, while the carefully drawn eyebrows complemented her facial structure. The contoured cheeks added definition, enhancing her natural bone structure. The choice of soft pink lipstick balanced the overall makeup, adding a touch of color without overshadowing the elegance of the outfit. A small black bindi served as a traditional focal point, completing the look with finesse.

Mouni’s post caught the attention of fellow actress and BFF Disha Patani. Upon seeing the stunning snapshots, Disha couldn’t help but express her admiration in the comment section. Disha wrote, “So beautiful ❤️❤️”, encapsulating the sentiments of many fans who were equally captivated by Mouni’s elegant look. Check the photos below!