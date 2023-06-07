ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Photos

Munmun Dutta explores enchanting paradise of Kashmir, see photos

Munmun Dutta ventured into the stunning hill station of Gulmarg today, known for its snow-covered peaks and pristine meadows. Munmun took to Instagram and shared photos of the scenic beauty.

Author: Manisha Suthar
07 Jun,2023 16:10:12
Munmun Dutta explores enchanting paradise of Kashmir, see photos

Munmun Dutta, who rose to fame with her role as Babita in the TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is recently holidaying in Kashmir along with her mother. During her visit, Munmun experienced yesterday’s iconic Dal Lake in Srinagar, one of Kashmir’s most famous tourist attractions. She enjoyed a relaxing shikara ride along with her mother.

Read Here: TMKOC: Munmun Dutta’s family vacation moment in Kashmir is winning hearts, check out

Munmun ventured into the stunning hill station of Gulmarg today, known for its snow-covered peaks and pristine meadows. Munmun took to Instagram and shared photos of the scenic beauty. In the recent photos, Munmun is wearing a printed blue top paired with blue denim pants. She has glammed up her look with a maroon scarf. In one of the photos, Munmun posed with her mother. The backdrop of her photos had snow clad mountains which were mesmerizing. Munmun captioned her photos: “Jannat”

Also Read: From sunkissed mornings to tasty Kahwa: TMKOC actress Munmun Dutta’s Kashmir diaries

Munmun’s trip to the beautiful valley of Kashmir showcased the region’s breathtaking landscapes, rich culture, and warm hospitality. By sharing her photos, Munmun has undoubtedly inspired others to explore this enchanting destination and appreciate its beauty and charm. Munmun is having a blast along with her mother at this exotic location. Check the photos below!

Munmun Dutta explores enchanting paradise of Kashmir, see photos - 0
Munmun Dutta explores enchanting paradise of Kashmir, see photos - 1
Munmun Dutta explores enchanting paradise of Kashmir, see photos - 2
Munmun Dutta explores enchanting paradise of Kashmir, see photos - 3
Munmun Dutta explores enchanting paradise of Kashmir, see photos - 4
Munmun Dutta explores enchanting paradise of Kashmir, see photos - 5
Munmun Dutta explores enchanting paradise of Kashmir, see photos - 6
Munmun Dutta explores enchanting paradise of Kashmir, see photos - 7
About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
TMKOC: Munmun Dutta's family vacation moment in Kashmir is winning hearts, check out
TMKOC: Munmun Dutta's family vacation moment in Kashmir is winning hearts, check out
From sunkissed mornings to tasty Kahwa: TMKOC actress Munmun Dutta's Kashmir diaries
From sunkissed mornings to tasty Kahwa: TMKOC actress Munmun Dutta's Kashmir diaries
TMKOC: What’s inside Mummun Dutta’s bag?
TMKOC: What’s inside Mummun Dutta’s bag?
TMKOC: Munmun Dutta's 'baby' is too adorable, check out
TMKOC: Munmun Dutta's 'baby' is too adorable, check out
TMKOC: What's making Munmun Dutta sweat early morning?
TMKOC: What's making Munmun Dutta sweat early morning?
Good News: TMKOC diva Munmun Dutta is back in full swag
Good News: TMKOC diva Munmun Dutta is back in full swag
Latest Stories
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Luthra family learns about Preeta being alive
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Luthra family learns about Preeta being alive
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Dua misses saving Ruhaan by a whisker
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Dua misses saving Ruhaan by a whisker
Main Hoon Aparajita spoiler: Mohini’s goons vandalize Aparajita’s house
Main Hoon Aparajita spoiler: Mohini’s goons vandalize Aparajita’s house
Munawar Faruqui Performs Live, Sumbul Touqeer And Paras Kalnawat Attend
Munawar Faruqui Performs Live, Sumbul Touqeer And Paras Kalnawat Attend
Exclusive: Neel Samarthh bags Sony TV's Sapnon Ki Chhalaang
Exclusive: Neel Samarthh bags Sony TV's Sapnon Ki Chhalaang
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Damini hides Radha from Mohan's eye
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Damini hides Radha from Mohan's eye
Read Latest News