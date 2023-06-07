Munmun Dutta explores enchanting paradise of Kashmir, see photos

Munmun Dutta, who rose to fame with her role as Babita in the TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is recently holidaying in Kashmir along with her mother. During her visit, Munmun experienced yesterday’s iconic Dal Lake in Srinagar, one of Kashmir’s most famous tourist attractions. She enjoyed a relaxing shikara ride along with her mother.

Read Here: TMKOC: Munmun Dutta’s family vacation moment in Kashmir is winning hearts, check out

Munmun ventured into the stunning hill station of Gulmarg today, known for its snow-covered peaks and pristine meadows. Munmun took to Instagram and shared photos of the scenic beauty. In the recent photos, Munmun is wearing a printed blue top paired with blue denim pants. She has glammed up her look with a maroon scarf. In one of the photos, Munmun posed with her mother. The backdrop of her photos had snow clad mountains which were mesmerizing. Munmun captioned her photos: “Jannat”

Also Read: From sunkissed mornings to tasty Kahwa: TMKOC actress Munmun Dutta’s Kashmir diaries

Munmun’s trip to the beautiful valley of Kashmir showcased the region’s breathtaking landscapes, rich culture, and warm hospitality. By sharing her photos, Munmun has undoubtedly inspired others to explore this enchanting destination and appreciate its beauty and charm. Munmun is having a blast along with her mother at this exotic location. Check the photos below!