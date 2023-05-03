ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Photos

Naagin 6 fame Tejasswi Prakash Has The Hottest Collection Of Gowns & Here’s Proof

Tejasswi’s glamorous looks on the red carpet in gowns have been stunning. Once, she opted for a black latex gown. Her sultry high-slit dress had a long cut-out with halter neck details. For another event, Tejasswi opted for a sleeveless floor-sweeping gown featuring sheer sleeves, a deep, plunging neckline, and a bodycon fit with cut-out detailing at the back

Author: Manisha Suthar
03 May,2023 18:07:22
Naagin 6 fame Tejasswi Prakash Has The Hottest Collection Of Gowns & Here’s Proof

Tejasswi Prakash, currently seen in Colors TV show Naagin, is undeniably one of the attractive telly town’s fittest divas, who has made everyone a fan of her with her splendid fashion choice. Tejasswi has been one heck of a risk-taker where fashion is concerned. The lady always opts for colors that have been skipped for the longest time. The enchanting beauty gives insight into her life through her social media pages, and her fans are totally in love with her for that.

Tejasswi has been impressing everyone with her superhot avatars and acting skills. The actress always stuns the audience with her style statement, attire, and bold photoshoots. Tejasswi is also loved for her flawless looks. Be it on-screen or off-screen, her skin always has this natural glow that we all wish for. Tejasswi’s glamorous looks on the red carpet in gowns have been stunning. Once, she opted for a black latex gown. Her sultry high-slit dress had a long cut-out with halter neck details.

Once, Tejasswi shared pictures on her social media handle where she could be seen wearing a sheer green high-thigh slit high volta gown. The actress decked up the outfit with a broad leather black belt. For another event, Tejasswi opted for a sleeveless floor-sweeping gown featuring sheer sleeves, a deep, plunging neckline, and a bodycon fit with cut-out detailing at the back, and she looked like a princess. Check out her stunning avatars in gowns!

Naagin 6 fame Tejasswi Prakash Has The Hottest Collection Of Gowns & Here’s Proof - 0
Naagin 6 fame Tejasswi Prakash Has The Hottest Collection Of Gowns & Here’s Proof - 1
Naagin 6 fame Tejasswi Prakash Has The Hottest Collection Of Gowns & Here’s Proof - 2
Naagin 6 fame Tejasswi Prakash Has The Hottest Collection Of Gowns & Here’s Proof - 3
Naagin 6 fame Tejasswi Prakash Has The Hottest Collection Of Gowns & Here’s Proof - 4
Naagin 6 fame Tejasswi Prakash Has The Hottest Collection Of Gowns & Here’s Proof - 5
Naagin 6 fame Tejasswi Prakash Has The Hottest Collection Of Gowns & Here’s Proof - 6
Naagin 6 fame Tejasswi Prakash Has The Hottest Collection Of Gowns & Here’s Proof - 7
Naagin 6 fame Tejasswi Prakash Has The Hottest Collection Of Gowns & Here’s Proof - 8
Naagin 6 fame Tejasswi Prakash Has The Hottest Collection Of Gowns & Here’s Proof - 9
Naagin 6 fame Tejasswi Prakash Has The Hottest Collection Of Gowns & Here’s Proof - 10
About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Naagin Fame Tejasswi Prakash Flaunts Red Corset Top With Thigh High Slit Skirt; Check Here
Naagin Fame Tejasswi Prakash Flaunts Red Corset Top With Thigh High Slit Skirt; Check Here
Naagin Fame Tejasswi Prakash Enjoys Her Newest Food Platter; Check Video
Naagin Fame Tejasswi Prakash Enjoys Her Newest Food Platter; Check Video
Naagin Fame Tejasswi Prakash Flaunts Her Curves In Strapless Denim
Naagin Fame Tejasswi Prakash Flaunts Her Curves In Strapless Denim
Naagin Fame Tejasswi Prakash Flaunts Her Rich Jewellery-Clad Looks; Check Pics
Naagin Fame Tejasswi Prakash Flaunts Her Rich Jewellery-Clad Looks; Check Pics
Naagin Fame Tejasswi Prakash Poses Before The Camera; Boyfriend Karan Kundrra Is Ecstatic About Her Style
Naagin Fame Tejasswi Prakash Poses Before The Camera; Boyfriend Karan Kundrra Is Ecstatic About Her Style
Do the workouts you enjoy: Lokesh Batta of Naagin fame
Do the workouts you enjoy: Lokesh Batta of Naagin fame
Latest Stories
Watch: Kriti Sanon hits gym hard in bralette and yoga pants (unseen workout video alert)
Watch: Kriti Sanon hits gym hard in bralette and yoga pants (unseen workout video alert)
I was excited and of course under some pressure at the same time - Karan Singh Chhabra on 'Chatrapathi'
I was excited and of course under some pressure at the same time - Karan Singh Chhabra on 'Chatrapathi'
Rakul Preet Singh stabs hearts in spicy red shimmery deep-neck saree, Kajal Aggarwal slays summer vibes
Rakul Preet Singh stabs hearts in spicy red shimmery deep-neck saree, Kajal Aggarwal slays summer vibes
IPL 2023: Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan's crazy, mad moment makes internet ROFL
IPL 2023: Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan's crazy, mad moment makes internet ROFL
Sonakshi Sinha On Amazon’s Crime Drama Dahaad
Sonakshi Sinha On Amazon’s Crime Drama Dahaad
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Kathaa doubts Viaan
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Kathaa doubts Viaan
Read Latest News