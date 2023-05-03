Naagin 6 fame Tejasswi Prakash Has The Hottest Collection Of Gowns & Here’s Proof

Tejasswi’s glamorous looks on the red carpet in gowns have been stunning. Once, she opted for a black latex gown. Her sultry high-slit dress had a long cut-out with halter neck details. For another event, Tejasswi opted for a sleeveless floor-sweeping gown featuring sheer sleeves, a deep, plunging neckline, and a bodycon fit with cut-out detailing at the back

Tejasswi Prakash, currently seen in Colors TV show Naagin, is undeniably one of the attractive telly town’s fittest divas, who has made everyone a fan of her with her splendid fashion choice. Tejasswi has been one heck of a risk-taker where fashion is concerned. The lady always opts for colors that have been skipped for the longest time. The enchanting beauty gives insight into her life through her social media pages, and her fans are totally in love with her for that.

Once, Tejasswi shared pictures on her social media handle where she could be seen wearing a sheer green high-thigh slit high volta gown. The actress decked up the outfit with a broad leather black belt. For another event, Tejasswi opted for a sleeveless floor-sweeping gown featuring sheer sleeves, a deep, plunging neckline, and a bodycon fit with cut-out detailing at the back, and she looked like a princess. Check out her stunning avatars in gowns!