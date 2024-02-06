New Mommy Rubina Dilaik Showcases Postpartum Curves In Saree, See How

Indian television actress Rubina Dilaik recently became the mother of twin baby girls Jeeva And Edhaa. She has been busy lately fulfilling her responsibilities as a mother with the newborns. However, she is back with a bang with her latest photoshoot. Taking some time from her home responsibility, Rubina adorned herself for the latest photoshoot in a classic saree, showcasing her postpartum curves. Her trendy spin on the desi look will make you swoon.

Rubina Dilaik In Golden Saree

Treating her fans, the Bigg Boss 14 winner shared a series of photos in a traditional avatar. The actress looks stunning as she poses in the desi glam. Rubina wore an orange and golden strip saree with circular edges embellished with ethnic embroidery and diamonds. She pairs the classic saree with the plunging blouse draped with motifs and intricate threadwork. Her blouse was bold and caught our attention.

That’s not all! The Shakti actress ditched the tradition of heavy jewellery to highlight her ensemble. She left her wavy tressed open, giving her a wow appearance. At the same time, the rosy cheeks and bold pink lips complement her look. She wore the saree like a navari saree and left her pallu sweeping on the floor. She flaunted her curves in the striking poses. Her sizzling photos have gone viral on the internet in no time.

