Shivangi Joshi exemplifies chic in pleated organza co ord set worth Rs 66,000

Shivangi Joshi recently wowed everyone with her stunning fashion choice. She rocked a Pink Pearl Pleated Organza Exaggerated Shoulder Top with matching trousers, and it was nothing short of a fashion masterpiece. The outfit didn’t just turn heads for its gorgeous looks but also for its hefty price tag of Rs. 66,000, highlighting its luxurious vibe.

Let’s break down the outfit. The top was a marvel, featuring pleats, exaggerated shoulders, and intricate embellishments, oozing opulence. Paired with it were wide pants in the same pleated organza fabric, giving off a perfect blend of style and comfort. The Pink Pearl color added a soft and dreamy touch, while the mix of fabrics like Net, Textured Organza, and Crepe added depth and texture.

The outfit’s silhouette was a showstopper, with the exaggerated shoulder top and flared pants blending modern trends with classic elegance. Shivangi’s fashion sense shone through, proving her ability to effortlessly merge contemporary and timeless styles.

Completing the look, she went for a sleek hairbun, keeping things chic and simple. Her makeup was a dewy minimal look, emphasizing her natural beauty and proving that sometimes, less is more.

In a nutshell, Shivangi Joshi’s Pink Pearl ensemble not only made a bold fashion statement but also became an inspiration for those wanting to embrace a mix of modern and traditional styles. It was a perfect example of how fashion can be both trendy and timeless.