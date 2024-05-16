Surbhi Chandna Looks Gorgeous in a Stylish Ivory Saree with a Plunging Neckline Blouse

The stunning Surbhi Chandna is renowned for her impeccable fashion sense and confident style. Surbhi effortlessly blends traditional and modern looks, serving as a global inspiration for her dress choices. Her ability to combine trends with timeless grace has rightfully earned her the title of a fashion icon. The latest addition to her collection is an ivory saree with a plunging neckline blouse. Witness the ethnic beauty below-

Surbhi Chandna’s Ivory Saree with Plunging Neckline Blouse Appearance-

The actress exuded elegance in an ivory saree for her Instagram photo shoot. The saree, adorned with intricate gold embroidery, added a touch of sophistication to the ensemble. The pleated drape of the saree created a classic silhouette, while the tucked end piece added a traditional and graceful touch. The sleeveless blouse, featuring a V-plunging neckline, added a hint of allure and modernity to the traditional saree ensemble. The outfit, from the Priyanka Singh fashion label, was a testament to Surbhi’s refined taste and cost Rs. 95,000.

Surbhi’s Style Appearance-

The actress opted for a classic middle-parted curly open hairstyle that enhanced the elegance of the ensemble. For makeup, she chose a radiant and dewy look with shimmery eyeshadow and peach-creamy lips to enhance her natural beauty. To accessorize her ensemble, she chose a gold and pearl-embellished choker, kadas, and rings to complement the gold embroidery of the saree.

In the pictures, she flaunts her dazzling beauty in an ethnic saree with a cute expression for the photoshoot. In one picture, Karan Sharma sits on his one leg while holding a hair dryer, and Surbhi puts his left leg on his one high and shows her beautiful ada.

