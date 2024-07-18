Anuj’s Ignorance Towards Anupama Leaves Her Shattered and Heartbroken, Makers Drop An Intriguing Promo Of The Star Plus Show Anupama!

The Star Plus show Anupama has reached great heights and has been showered with constant applause and appreciation from the audience. Anupama is constantly winning the hearts of the viewers and is reigning the TRP charts with its gripping plot. With new twists and drama unfolding in the lives of Anupama and Anuj, the show has kept the audience hooked on their television screens.

The makers of the show have dropped an intriguing promo for Anupama. The show has taken a leap of six months, and the promo highlights the emotional agony of Anuj and Anupama. These six months describe the hurdles and hardships that are faced by Anuj, and Anupama too has struggled her way through hindrances and is now residing independently. The promo depicts Anupama and Anuj’s encounter for the first time after the unforseen circumstances that had taken place and set them. It is during this encounter at the temple that Anuj ignores his Anu, which leaves Anupama heartbroken and shattered. Anupama is astonished to witness Anuj in a distressed and anguished state! Will Kanha Ji again reunite Anupama and Anuj? What will unfold in the lives of Anupama and Anuj is something to anticipate!.

Anupama is an Indian Hindi-language television drama series on StarPlus. Produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi under the banner of Director’s Kut Productions. Anupama airs on Star Plus at 10 p.m. from Monday to Sunday.