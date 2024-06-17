Bhavika Sharma, aka Savi, From Star Plus Show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, Thanks All The Ishvi Fans For Showering Love On Ishaan and Savi!

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein has gained a loyal audience because of its intriguing and engaging plot. The show’s twists and turns have paved the way for viewers to be glued to their television screens with high-octane drama. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma, and Sumit Singh are the main protagonists of the show. The viewers resonate with Ishaan and Savi and adore their chemistry.

The track revolves around Ishaan, Savi, Reeva, and Bhanvar Patil. The makers of the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein recently dropped a captivating glimpse in which viewers were treated to Ishaan and Savi’s reconciliation and their decision to get married. Here comes the twist as a tragedy befalls Ishaan and Savi, making the fans speculate about what will happen next. With the reunion of Ishvi, this is going to be a visual delight for the Ishaan and Savi fans, as they have finally reconciled, and Ishaan and Savi’s wedding is definitely going to be the much-awaited wedding and reunion.

Ever since Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma entered the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein as Ishaan and Savi, respectively, the duo have received a tonne of admiration, gratitude, and praise from the fans. Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma have become household names and are often addressed as Ishvi by their loyal and ardent fans. The viewers resonate with the show and the characters, Ishaan and Savi.

Bhavika Sharma, aka Savi, from Star Plus Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, shares, “I am grateful and blessed to have had the opportunity to essay the role of Savi in the Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein. Savi is a strong-headed and independent woman; she has her own thinking and voices her opinions. This one year of portraying Savi has been one-of-a-kind, and with each new day comes new learning. While portraying Savi, I have given heart and soul, and the fans have resonated with Savi. The reunion and reconciliation are a gift for all the Ishvi fans. I am thankful and grateful for Ishvi fans who have showered with love, appreciation, and applause.”

Stay tuned for the drama unfolding in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein from now until June 19, produced by Rajesh Ram Singh, Piya Bajpiee, Pradeep Kumar, and Shaika Parween. at 8 p.m. on StarPlus.