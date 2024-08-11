Bollywood Singer Shaan To Grace: The Engagement Ceremony of Savi-Rajat in the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein! The Singer Shares His Experience!

Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein has gained a loyal audience because of its intriguing and engaging plot. The show’s twists and turns have paved the way for viewers to be glued to their television screens with high-octane drama. Hitesh Bharadwaj and Bhavika Sharma are the main protagonists. Hitesh Bharadwaj is seen portraying the character of Rajat Thakkar; Bhavika Sharma plays the role of Savi; and Amayra Khurana plays the character of Saisha (Sai).

The current track of the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein revolves around Savi, Rajat, and Sai. Finally, Savi and Rajat have agreed to come together for the happiness of Sai; the mutual love for Sai has drawn them together. 12th August marks the day of double celebrations. Along with the engagement ceremony of Savi-Rajat, there will be one more good news for all the Saraj fans, as famous Bollywood singer Shaan will be seen gracing the engagement ceremony of Savi-Rajat in the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein. Singer Shaan, known for his melodious voice, is coming to add more memorable melodies to Savi and Rajat’s engagement. It is surely going to be a night to remember, as along with Savi-Rajat’s engagement, Shaan adds on his charm and infectious smile, and we cannot wait to get enthralled by his magical performance. With the arrival of Singer Shaan to these celebrations, it is surely going to be a musical feast for the viewers, where along with their favorite jodi Savi-Rajat, they will also get to witness Shaan, who is the special guest of the occasion.

Singer Shaan shares,It has truly been a delight to be a part of the Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein. Currently there are some complexities in the equations of Savi-Rajat, but I am sure that with me being a part of their engagement ceremony, I’ll try to mend and resolve it. On the special occasion of Savi and Rajat’s engagement, I performed on the songs Chaand Sifarish, Jab Se Tere Naina, and Deewangi Deewangi. It was an amazing and fun experience to be a part of Savi-Rajat engagement celebrations. Both the families—Thakkar and Bhonsale—are beautiful and giving my best wishes to Savi-Rajat for their new beginnings. Elated and excited for the audience to watch the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein along with me and be a part of the Savi-Rajat engagement ceremony.”

Tune in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein on 12th August at 8 pm on Star Plus. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein is produced by Rajesh Ram Singh, Piya Bajpiee, Pradeep Kumar, and Shaika Parween.