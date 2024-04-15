From Miley Jab Hum Tum, Dill Mill Gayye To Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? – The Evergreen Cult TV Shows

Hindi television has been the house for many cult classics, and romance happens to be one of the favourite genres that have a lot of popular shows of the past. Well, recently, IWMBuzz.com revisited one such thought and questioned our readers on the cult show that they will want to see again. In this way, we revisited a few of the popular Hindi classics and rekindled our minds on the amazing Jodis and cast that enthralled the shows.

Well, we had the shows Miley Jab Hum Tum, Dill Mill Gayye, Kitani Mohabbat Hai and Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon listed out.

We talk about these cult shows right here.

Miley Jab Hum Tum starred Arjun Bijlani, Rati Pandey, Mohit Sehgal, Sanaya Irani and Jas Karan Singh. This coming-of-age love story revolved around a college campus. The show paved the way for some amazing friendships and great love stories. The actors of this show got extremely popular and even today, are loved and remembered for their roles in Miley Jab Hum Tum.

Dill Mill Gayye, was a beautiful and vibrant love story that revolved around a medical campus. The show focussed on the lives of medical interns. The love story of Dr Armaan Mallik and Dr Riddhima Gupta, was loved by every youth. Karan Singh Grover played the male lead while it was Shilpa Anand who began as Riddhima. However, Sukirti Kandpal and Jennifer Winget were brought in later on, to play the lead role.

Kitani Mohabbat Hai, the beautiful love story of Arjun Punj and Aarohi Sharma, became the talk of the town very soon. Karan Kundrra and Kritika Kamra played the leads in the show. Their hot onscreen chemistry became a highlight of the show.

Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? was another sparkling show that viewers remember even today!! It brought to the limelight the amazing pair of Barun Sobti and Sanaya Irani. As the temperamental Arnav Singh Raizada, and the pleasing Khushi Kumari, Barun and Sanaya were loved for their performances.

