Get A Sneak Peek Of Shubhaavi Choksey, aka Lavanya’s Character from Star Plus Show Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua As She Shares Her Excitement About the Show and Much More!

Star Plus has ventured into unexplored territory with its new show, Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua, starring Aditi Tripathi (Deepika) and Akshit Sukhija (Chirag) in lead roles. Set against the backdrop of Rajasthan, Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua is a tale of Deepika and Chirag and what unfolds in the lives of Deepika and Chirag, who fall in love. But will their love story be accepted by society and family?

The makers have dropped a captivating glimpse for the upcoming show Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua, which highlights Deepika’s emotional distress and the challenges and sufferings she has experienced. The promo also highlights the atrocities and grief she endured due to the ill treatment given to her by her stepsister and stepsmother. Chirag brings love, support, and affection into Deepika’s life despite all of these challenges and injustices, and it will be interesting to see what the future holds for Deepika and Chirag!

Shubhaavi Choksey will be seen essaying the role of Lavanya Mittal (Chirag’s mother). The character of Lavanya is indeed intriguing to witness, as Lavanya has various layers to herself, and watching Shubhaavi Choksey as Lavanya Mittal is surely going to be a visual delight for the audience, as we definitely agree that Shubhaavi will master the role of Lavanya Mittal.

Shubhaavi Choksey, aka Lavanya, from the Star Plus show Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua, shares, “I truly believe that our cast, crew, and creative team are passionate about bringing the story in the show Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua to life with authenticity. The new aspect would be my expectations and hope as Shubhaavi. I am portraying the character of Lavanya Mittal. My character Lavanya hails from a different space where she values exterior appearances because of her character’s experiences. Shubhaavi is totally opposite to how Lavanya Mittal is in the show Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua.”.

Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua is to air on Star Plus on July 15 at 7 p.m.