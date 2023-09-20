Television | Releases

Hearing my own voice being recorded for the beautiful Barsaat Aa Gayi track was such an exciting experience: Hina Khan

Hina Khan on her debut single, 'Barsaat Aa Gayi,' which will be exclusively released on Vyrl Originals. Hina recently took to her social media platforms to share this exciting news, and fans worldwide can mark their calendars for the grand release on September 21st

Author: IWMBuzz
20 Sep,2023 16:32:47
Hearing my own voice being recorded for the beautiful Barsaat Aa Gayi track was such an exciting experience: Hina Khan 853420

Hina Khan on her debut single, ‘Barsaat Aa Gayi,’ which will be exclusively released on Vyrl Originals. Hina recently took to her social media platforms to share this exciting news, and fans worldwide can mark their calendars for the grand release on September 21st.

Hina Khan is set to make her mark in the music industry with her debut single, ‘Barsaat Aa Gayi,’ which will be exclusively released on Vyrl Originals. Hina recently took to her social media platforms to share this exciting news, and fans worldwide can mark their calendars for the grand release on September 21st.

Just a few days ago, Hina gave her fans a sneak peek into her upcoming project, ‘Barsaat Aa Gayi,’ by sharing captivating behind-the-scenes glimpses. Hina Khan promises to take her fans on a thrilling new journey, showcasing a unique facet of her artistic talent that has long been awaited.

The revelation of Hina Khan’s much-anticipated singing debut is now official, and the entire world eagerly awaits the release of ‘Barsaat Aa Gayi.’

An excited Hina shares,”I have officially sung my first ever song on record, and the entire experience was truly surreal! Hearing my own voice being recorded for the beautiful Barsaat Aa Gayi track was such an exciting experience. One of the most intriguing experiences of mine as a performer. I thoroughly enjoyed the experience and I am very excited for everybody to hear the song. I am also sure of this not only being my first of many songs, as I definitely want to explore a lot more singing as well.

Stay tuned for this sensational musical debut that is bound to captivate hearts and leave an indelible mark in the world of music and entertainment.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

Comment Box

Related Post

Hina Khan, Mouni Roy, And Shraddha Arya Embrace Six-yard Saree Elegance In Different Fabrics 853312
Hina Khan, Mouni Roy, And Shraddha Arya Embrace Six-yard Saree Elegance In Different Fabrics
Surbhi Jyoti And Hina Khan Show Their Love For Traditional Outfit With Statement Accessories 852442
Surbhi Jyoti And Hina Khan Show Their Love For Traditional Outfit With Statement Accessories
Watch: Hina Khan Steps Into Dream World Grooving On Trending Song By Darshan Raval 848629
Watch: Hina Khan Steps Into Dream World Grooving On Trending Song By Darshan Raval
Hina Khan Shares Glimpse Of Her Long Tiring Day On Shoot, Says 'Creativity Takes Courage' 847820
Hina Khan Shares Glimpse Of Her Long Tiring Day On Shoot, Says ‘Creativity Takes Courage’
Watch: Hina Khan Mesmerizes With Classical Mudra Dance On 'Voh Tere Mere Ishq Ka' 847206
Watch: Hina Khan Mesmerizes With Classical Mudra Dance On ‘Voh Tere Mere Ishq Ka’
Hina Khan Goes Chic In Colorful Sequin Jacket Dress And Gold Hoops 846601
Hina Khan Goes Chic In Colorful Sequin Jacket Dress And Gold Hoops

Latest Stories

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Ankita Khare spots Deer and baby Deer during Filmcity shoot 853418
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Ankita Khare spots Deer and baby Deer during Filmcity shoot
I would love to indulge in Formula 1 if given a chance: Siddharth Shaw 853385
I would love to indulge in Formula 1 if given a chance: Siddharth Shaw
The response to the 28-minute monologue by Ravie Dubey in Lakhan Leela Bhargava has been fabulous: Producer Saurabh Tewari 853383
The response to the 28-minute monologue by Ravie Dubey in Lakhan Leela Bhargava has been fabulous: Producer Saurabh Tewari
Pooja Hedge, Nora Fatehi, And Manushi Chhillar Make Festive Vibe Special In Traditional Silk Saree With Designer Blouse 853350
Pooja Hedge, Nora Fatehi, And Manushi Chhillar Make Festive Vibe Special In Traditional Silk Saree With Designer Blouse
Anita Hassanandani 853412
Anita Hassanandani flaunts her envious curves in a multicolour printed monokini
#GaneshChaturthi2023: We have been welcoming Bappa home for 30 years now: Ekta Saraiya 853382
#GaneshChaturthi2023: We have been welcoming Bappa home for 30 years now: Ekta Saraiya
Read Latest News