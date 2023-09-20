Hearing my own voice being recorded for the beautiful Barsaat Aa Gayi track was such an exciting experience: Hina Khan

Hina Khan on her debut single, ‘Barsaat Aa Gayi,’ which will be exclusively released on Vyrl Originals. Hina recently took to her social media platforms to share this exciting news, and fans worldwide can mark their calendars for the grand release on September 21st.

Hina Khan is set to make her mark in the music industry with her debut single, ‘Barsaat Aa Gayi,’ which will be exclusively released on Vyrl Originals. Hina recently took to her social media platforms to share this exciting news, and fans worldwide can mark their calendars for the grand release on September 21st.

Just a few days ago, Hina gave her fans a sneak peek into her upcoming project, ‘Barsaat Aa Gayi,’ by sharing captivating behind-the-scenes glimpses. Hina Khan promises to take her fans on a thrilling new journey, showcasing a unique facet of her artistic talent that has long been awaited.

The revelation of Hina Khan’s much-anticipated singing debut is now official, and the entire world eagerly awaits the release of ‘Barsaat Aa Gayi.’

An excited Hina shares,”I have officially sung my first ever song on record, and the entire experience was truly surreal! Hearing my own voice being recorded for the beautiful Barsaat Aa Gayi track was such an exciting experience. One of the most intriguing experiences of mine as a performer. I thoroughly enjoyed the experience and I am very excited for everybody to hear the song. I am also sure of this not only being my first of many songs, as I definitely want to explore a lot more singing as well.

Stay tuned for this sensational musical debut that is bound to captivate hearts and leave an indelible mark in the world of music and entertainment.