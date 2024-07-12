Here Is What “Barbie” Mannara Chopra Had To Say About Fairy Tales and To Deepika From Star Plus Show Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua

Star Plus has ventured into unexplored territory with its new show, Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua, starring Aditi Tripathi (Deepika) and Akshit Sukhija (Chirag) in lead roles. Set against the backdrop of Rajasthan, Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua is a tale of Deepika and Chirag and what unfolds in the lives of Deepika and Chirag, who fall in love. But will their love story be accepted by society and family?

The makers have dropped an intriguing promo for the show, which showcases the emotional turmoil of Deepika and the hurdles and struggles she has gone through in her life. The promo also gives us a glimpse of the ill treatment and atrocities faced by her, infused in her by her stepmother and stepsister. Despite all these hardships and mistreatment, Chirag enters the life of Deepika with a ray of hope, bringing sunshine and love into her life! It will be intriguing to witness what unfolds in the lives of Deepika and Chirag.

With the promo came another surprise, and it was our very own Barbie, Mannara Chopra’s, special message for Deepika from the Star Plus show Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua. Mannara Chopra is a rising star of the film industry, and she has been applauded and recognised for her notable and incredible contribution. Mannara Chopra is one of the most loved and credible people to have come out the show she was part of. With this special message for Deepika from the fairy herself, Mannara Chopra has surely motivated and encouraged Deepika to be an inspiration for others!

Here is the special message from Mannara Chopra to Deepika from the Star Plus show Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua:

“I am the evidence of what a fairytale looks like! My loved ones call me Barbie, so you can imagine! My personal and professional journey has been nothing short of a fairytale, like I am an overnight Cinderella. ❤️ All the best, Deepika!”

Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua is to air on Star Plus on July 15 at 7 p.m.