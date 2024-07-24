Here Is What Rutuja Bagwe, aka Vaiju, From The Star Plus Show Maati Se Bandhi Dor Had To Share About Her Bond With Hiba Nawab, aka Jhanak! Deets Inside-

In the Star Plus show Maati Se Bandhi Dor, Rannvijay and Jaya are all set to tie the knot and commence a new chapter in their lives after the hardships and hurdles the duo have been through. Numerous notable guests have graced Rannvijay and Jaya’s wedding ceremonies. Another special guest who was a part of the wedding ceremonies was Hiba Nawab, aka Jhanak. The wedding festivities were made even more remarkable by Jhanak and Vaiju’s performance to the song of Aaja Nachle, and this sight has truly left us in awe of Jhanak and Vaiju. This is the first time that the audience was treated to a glimpse of Vaiju and Jhanak shaking a leg together, and their bond was surely worth watching. It will be intriguing to watch what is in store for the audience and how the drama unfolds in the show.

Rutuja Bagwe, aka Vaiju, from Maati Se Bandhi Dor shares, “Associating with Hiba Nawab (Jhanak) was an amazing experience; we performed on the song Aaja Nachle. I can assure the audience to anticipate the twists and turns that are underway in the show Maati Se Bandhi Dor. It was a great experience to shake a leg with Hiba Nawab while practicing or performing, and our camaraderie grew even stronger. We had various things to share with one another; we shared a great bond in real and reel life too, and I am looking forward to keeping this association.”

In the Star Plus show Maati Se Bandhi Dor, Rutuja Bagwe essays the role of Vaijanati (Vaiju), and Ankit Gupta portrays the character of Rannvijay in the show Maati Se Bandhi Dor. Set against the backdrop of Kolhapur, Maharashtra, the Star Plus show Maati Se Bandhi Dor depicts the struggles and journey of Vaiju, who works in the fields to earn money and support her family. But destiny has some other plans. Vaiju is family-oriented, hardworking, and visionary, and she aims to uplift her lifestyle and work towards the betterment of the village. The viewers will also witness Vaiju and Rannvijay’s marriage due to unforeseen circumstances. It will be intriguing to witness how Vaiju will find love in a loveless marriage while keeping her ambitions of uplifting her lifestyle and bringing betterment to her village alive.

Maati Se Bandhi Dor airs on Star Plus from Monday to Sunday at 7.30 p.m.