Hiba Nawab aka Jhanak from the Star Plus show Jhanak to perform on these songs along with co-star Krushal Ahuja aka Anirudh for the Star Plus’ Janmashtami Celebrations, The Actress Shares Her Excitement!

After Teej and Raksha Bandhan, Star Plus is all set to entertain its viewers with some exciting and extraordinary celebrations on the occasion of Janmashtami titled Haathi Godha Paalki and Birthday Kanhaiya Laal Ki. These festivities will begin from August 28th to September 1st. Lord Krishna’s birth is celebrated on Janmashtami, an occasion that is eagerly anticipated. For all of its viewers, Star Plus has some wonderful news on this unique day of Janmashtami: an ensemble of artists from Star Plus shows will grace and glam up these festivities. There’s no doubt that the Star Parivaar and these Janmashtami events will be appealing and engaging. With the excitement of the audience peaking in, the celebrations were also to be marked by numerous performances of the Star Plus artists, and one of them would be by Hiba Nawab, aka Jhanak, and Krunal Ahuja, aka Anirudh, from the show Jhanak. The duo will be seen performing the songs of Radha Teri Chunri, Radha Kaise Na Jale, and Radha Toh Mann Ki Rani Hai. This surely comes as a surprise for the viewers who are eagerly looking forward to the Star Plus’ Janmashtami celebrations, Haathi Godha Paalki Birthday Kanhaiya Laal Ki. The performance by Jhanak and Anirudh will be a delightful sight for the audience, who await their reunion in the show as well. Get ready to witness these magical moments.

Hiba Nawab, aka Jhanak, from the Star Plus show Jhanak shares, “This year I’ll be celebrating the festival of Janmashtami with the Star Parivaar as Star Plus brings for its audience Haathi Godha Paalki Birthday Kanhaiya Laal Ki on this special occasion. For these festivities, I’ll be performing the songs Radha Teri Chunri, Radha Kaise Na Jale, and Radha Toh Mann Ki Rani Hai, along with my co-star Krushal Ahuja, aka Anirudh. We practice as and when we get some free time or in between shots; these are some memories that we will always keep saved with us. The festival of Janmashtami is going to bring in happiness and excitement, and I cannot wait for the viewers to watch these celebrations.”

Haathi Godha Paalki Birthday Kanhaiya Laal Ki to air from August 28th-September 1st at 6.10pm on Star Plus.