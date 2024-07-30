“I feel it is during dancing that I emote emotions beautifully,” shares Hiba Nawab, aka Jhanak, on her special performance for Star Plus’ Yeh Teej Badi Hai Mast Mast!

Star Plus has brought for its audience Yeh Teej Badi Hai Mast Mast on the special occasion of Teej, where the viewers will get to witness their favourite artists and Jodis groove on Bollywood songs and perform special skits and acts. One such mesmerising performance is going to be of Hiba Nawab, aka Jhanak, from the show Jhanak. Hiba Nawab, clad in yellow shimmer lehenga, shined on the stage and will be seen dancing to the tunes of Ghoomar and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and she also performed with her co-star Krushal Ahuja, aka Anirudh, on the song Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai. She has definitely made the evening more glittery and shining. The actress is surely going to make the audience get mesmerised by her performance, and we too cannot wait to witness this magic!

Hiba Nawab, aka Jhanak from the Star Plus show Jhanak shares, “There is something special for the audience coming on the occasion of Teej, Yeh Teej Badi Hai Mast Mast on Star Plus. Ill be performing on the songs of Ghoomar and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Dance has always been one of my passions, along with acting, and I feel it is during dancing that I emote emotions beautifully; it is the language of the eyes. I am wearing a yellow lehenga for the Teej special, and I enjoyed wearing this attire. Do watch Yeh Teej Badi Hai Mast Mast for more!”

