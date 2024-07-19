Iconic Duo Preeti and Pinky To Grace: The Sangeet Celebrations of Rannvijay and Jaya In The Star Plus Show Maati Se Bandhi Dor!

In the Star Plus show Maati Se Bandhi Dor, Rutuja Bagwe essays the role of Vaijanati (Vaiju), and Ankit Gupta portrays the character of Rannvijay in the show Maati Se Bandhi Dor. Set against the backdrop of Kolhapur, Maharashtra, the Star Plus show Maati Se Bandhi Dor depicts the struggles and journey of Vaiju, who works in the fields to earn money and support her family. But destiny has some other plans. Vaiju is family-oriented, hardworking, and visionary, and she aims to uplift her lifestyle and work towards the betterment of the village. The viewers will also witness Vaiju and Rannvijay’s marriage due to unforeseen circumstances. It will be intriguing to witness how Vaiju will find love in a loveless marriage while keeping her ambitions of uplifting her lifestyle and bringing betterment to her village alive.

The current track of the show Maati Se Bandhi Dor revolves around Vaiju, Rannvijay, and Jaya. Rannvijay’s and Jaya’s wedding preparations are in full swing. Along with this, Vaiju has planned a special garba night for Rannvijay and Jaya, and there are some special guests who will be part of this celebration. The iconic garba singer duo Preeti and Pinky will be seen gracing the sangeet night of Rannvijay and Jaya in the show Maati Se Bandhi Dor. Preeti and Pinky, known for their popular garba songs, will surely add glitter and sparkle to the sangeet night of Rannvijay and Jaya. It will indeed be a visual delight for the audience to witness Preeti and Pinky set the sangeet stage on fire with their performances, which will definitely make you groove to their tunes! It will also be intriguing to watch how the tale unfolds in the lives of Vaiju, Rannvijay, and Jaya.

Maati Se Bandhi Dor airs on Star Plus at 7.30 p.m. from Monday to Sunday.