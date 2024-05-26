“In order to get into the skin of the character of Rannvijay, I am learning Marathi,” shares Ankit Gupta as he prepares for his role as a Marathi Mulga, Rannvijay, in the Star Plus show Maati Se Bandhi Dor! Read Inside-

Star Plus has ventured into unexplored territory. Star Plus has arrived with its new show, Maati Se Bandhi Dor, starring Rutuja Bagwe and Ankit Gupta in lead roles. Rutuja Bagwe will be seen essaying the roles of Vaijanati (Vaiju) and Ankit Gupta to portray the character of Rannvijay in the show Maati Se Bandhi Dor.

Set against the backdrop of Kolhapur, Maharashtra, the Star Plus show Maati Se Bandhi Dor depicts the struggles and journey of Vaiju, who works in the fields to earn money and support her family. But destiny has some other plans. Vaiju is family-oriented, hardworking, and visionary, and she aims to uplift her lifestyle and work towards the betterment of the village. The Star Plus show Maati Se Bandhi Dor will showcase the emotional turmoil of Vaiju, who struggles through life to help her family, and the alterations that occur in her life after her encounter with Rannvijay. The show will also depict the intricacies of relationships and the distinctive nuances of culture. The viewers will also witness Vaiju and Rannvijay’s marriage due to unforeseen circumstances. It will be intriguing to witness how Vaiju will find love in a loveless marriage while keeping her ambitions of uplifting her lifestyle and bringing betterment to her village alive.

Ankit Gupta will be seen essaying the role of a Marathi mulga, Rannvijay, in the Star Plus show Maati Se Bandhi Dor. This is the first time Ankit Gupta will be seen portraying the character of a Maharashtrian. Ankit Gupta hails from North India and is not fluent in the language of Marathi, yet the actor is working hard with dedication and learning Marathi in order to get into the skin of the character. Ankit Gupta is indeed a master of his craft, and that will be witnessed by the audience in the Star Plus show Maati Se Bandhi Dor.

Ankit Gupta, aka Rannvijay, from the Star Plus show Maati Se Bandhi Dor, shares, “In the Star Plus show Maati Se Bandhi Dor, I am essaying the role of Rannvijay, who is a marathi mulga. This is the first time I’ll be portraying the character of a Maharashtrian. In order to get into the skin of the character of Rannvijay, I am learning Marathi. The difficulty is not in learning the Marathi language but in acquiring the diction and tone of the language. With the whole cast being familiar with the Marathi language, it became easy for me to grasp the words. It is a fun experience, and with each day, I am learning new words in Marathi.”.

Maati Se Bandhi Dor will air on Star Plus on May 27th at 7.30 p.m. from Monday to Sunday.