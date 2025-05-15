Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: Motibaa restricts Raghav’s presence at the wedding; Anupamaa takes a stand

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with the Shah and Kothari families planning the wedding of Aryan (Ranndeep R Rai) and Maahi (Spreha Chatterjee). As we know, the two of them got married silently in a temple, after calling Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) to witness it. However, when Anupamaa threatened to stop the wedding, the two threatened to kill themselves. We have seen the families now prepare for the wedding. We saw Maahi express genuine love for Aryan before Anupamaa. Anupamaa saw positive changes in Maahi and felt relieved. However, even when the wedding preparations were happening, the Kothari family was livid at Aryan choosing Maahi.

The upcoming episode will see Motibaa feeling annoyed about how both her grandsons have brought in the wrong girls. She will talk about how Raahi and Maahi do not gel well as sisters in the first place, and for them to expect them to be doting daughters-in-law will be a big ask. Amidst this, Motibaa will lay out rules before the Shah family on how she wants the marriage to happen. Motibaa will be specific in telling them that she does not want Raghav to be a part of the wedding.

However, Anupamaa will stand her ground and will tell them that Raghav is part of the Shah family now, and has a right to attend the wedding.

Anupamaa has been one of the top shows across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Gaurav Khanna plays the male lead. Recently, the show took a generation leap after which actors Shivam Khajuria and Alisha Parveen staged their entries. However, soon, Alisha was replaced by Adrija Roy.