Isha Malviya’s power move shakes the house amid a ranking ruckus tonight in COLORS’ Bigg Boss

While the reality checks of ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ echo on COLORS’ ‘BIGG BOSS’, the master of the house announces a heart-racing nomination drill. It involves a ringing telephone in the Dum makaan, granting nomination powers to those who answered it except captain of the week, Isha Malviya. Her decision is binding and final about who picks the receiver up first. In one of the rounds, Abhishek Kumar picks up the receiver first, and as soon as it slips from his hand, Samarth Jurel grabs it. Isha decides in her boyfriend Samarth’s favour and her ex-flame Abhishek rains allegations of bias on her. In a shocking twist, Isha is granted the power to directly nominate two contestants for eviction. Whose game is about to take a serious hit with Isha’s nomination?

Isha is tasked with ranking all the contestants in the order of their deserving presence in the house. Isha ranks Mannara second for being commendably real on the show and Ankita Lokhande on no. 4, reasoning that she took her time to connect with a few contestants in the house. Holding a rank below Mannara does not go down well with Ankita, who confronts Isha about it. She reasons that if she was Isha’s second preference for captaincy, then she deserves a rank higher than Mannara’s. Will this confrontation drive a wedge between Isha and Ankita?

