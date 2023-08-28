It has been a great and very tough journey: Shrenu Parikh on Maitree completing 100 episodes

Zee TV’s popular fiction show – Maitree, follows the journey of Maitree (Shrenu Parikh) and Nandini (Bhaweeka Chaudhary) who have gone through many ups and downs of life together. In the previous episodes, the viewers got to witness that Maitree and Nandini were trying to save their family from Icchadhari Naagin Jhumki (Ishita Ganguly). During this process, Jhumki made an evil plan against Maitree and put her in a pit to kill her. But somehow, she gets saved with the help of a baba. While the audience can certainly expect some high-voltage drama coming their way, the Maitree team very recently clocked another big milestone. The show successfully completed 200 episodes which definitely called for a big celebration!

The amazing milestone was celebrated on the set with a small cake-cutting ceremony. The entire team had a gala time as they cherished this special occasion together. Be it the cast members or the spot boy, everyone was extremely happy and excited to complete two centuries of the show.

Shrenu Parikh said, “It has been a great and a very tough journey but with our team’s perseverance we have achieved our 200 episodes! Our whole team has worked hard and put our heart and soul to the show! It’s a moment to celebrate! Also, I want to thank all our fans for joining us on this remarkable journey, it wouldn’t have been possible without them.”

Samath Jurel said, “Today we have completed 200 episodes and it is indeed a milestone worth celebrating. All of us have celebrated this moment by doing a small cake cutting ceremony and I must say our show is receiving so much love from the fans and viewers. I just hope they continue to shower the love on us like they always do.”

Bhaweeka Chaudhary said, “I am incredibly grateful and humbled as our show has crossed the milestone of 200 episodes. The whole cast of the show is really good, and very close to each other. We all work really hard every day to win our fans’ love, and when that finally happens, nothing feels more valuable than that. Thank you all for showering so much love on us.”

Ishita Ganguly also said, “I have recently joined the cast of this show and I am extremely happy that our show is celebrating this milestone. I can say we reached here today, just because of the hard work and the love we receive from the audience. In fact, we celebrate this remarkable achievement with a small get together and cake cutting. Thanks to all the viewers for blessing us with your love.”

While the team spent some quality time as the show completed 200 episodes, it will be interesting for the viewers to watch how Maitree will save the love of her life- Harsh (Samarth Jurel) from Icchadhari Naagin Jhumki.