Star Plus has ventured into an unexplored territory and brings for the audience its new show Advocate Anjali Awasthi, starring Shritama Mitra (Advocate Anjali Awasthi) and Ankit Raizada (Aman Singh Rajpoot). The show is produced by Blues Productions.

Recently, the makers of the show Advocate Anjali Awasthi dropped an intriguing glimpse of the show, which showcases the tale of a fierce Advocate Anjali Awasthi who needs to get beyond an array of hardships and hurdles to accomplish her dream of becoming a successful lawyer. It also highlights Anjali’s courageousness and determination to fight against injustice to protect her family’s tarnished reputation. In her first case, Advocate Anjali Awasthi, a hard-working advocate who transforms into a legal genius while rescuing her father’s disgrace, takes on a powerful and corrupt lawyer. It will be intriguing to watch Advocate Anjali Awasthi’s journey of becoming a legal marvel and how she restores her family’s honour!

Advocate Anjali Awasthi is a strong and fearless character; she craves recognition for her genius, and this will surely compel the audience to root for her cause—justice for the downtrodden.

Star Plus show Advocate Anjali Awasthi marks Shritama Mitra’s Hindi television debut. Shritama Mitra will be seen essaying the titular role of Advocate Anjali Awasthi in the show. The actress has previously ventured into Bengali shows like Uma and Mon Dite Chai and won hearts. With the show Advocate Anjali Awasthi, Shritama Mitra is ready to woo hearts of the audience once again, and we cannot wait to witness her magic on the television screen.

Shritama Mitra, aka Advocate Anjali Awasthi, from the show Advocate Anjali Awasthi shares, “Advocate Anjali Awasthi is a journey of a girl Anjali who wants to reach the pinnacle of truthism. A girl who celebrates honesty and truthfulness and wants to teach society, which is being curtailed by injustice, crime, and dishonesty. It also teaches the true spirit of every individual of the nation who really wants to strive hard and makes a point clear that “freedom is not given, it is taken.” To the fans, I would like to convey, watch, enjoy, and learn from the show—how a woman becomes stronger day by day, under sheer stress and unfairness with her unfathomable spirit.”.

Produced by Blues Productions, Advocate Anjali Awasthi will air on 8th August at 8.45pm on Star Plus.