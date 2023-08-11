ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Releases

"It is my unique voice that helped me become Vandana" shares Sayli Salunkhe aka Vandana, from the Star Plus show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, who is an example of a true winner against all odds

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si all set for its release on 21st August from 9:00 PM on Star Plus. The show will have Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe in the lead.

Author: IWMBuzz
11 Aug,2023 18:00:29
"It is my unique voice that helped me become Vandana" shares Sayli Salunkhe aka Vandana, from the Star Plus show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, who is an example of a true winner against all odds

Star Plus is all set to redefine the statement of entertainment with its new show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, in which they will bring an inspirational tale of a girl named Vandana to the audience, that narrates a story of triumph against all odds.

What makes this musical fictional love saga a compelling story is the courageous journey of Vandana in her quest to win against all odds in her life, despite facing the challenges of getting work because of her different unique tone and texture of voice.

Sayli Salunkhe, aka Vandana, from the show shares, “I have been rejected several times, but with Rajan Shahi’s show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, I got an opportunity to explore something new and different. The main essence of Vandana’s character is the unique quality and texture of her voice, which resonates with Sayli. People have often told me that I have a different voice, which motivates me. It is my unqiue voice that has helped me be Vandana. I hope the audience showers us with love and appreciation for the show.”

Produced by Rajan Shahi, Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, starring Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe, is a truly different show with music as the backdrop for the story, that revolves around two middle-aged people from different backgrounds and how their worlds collide when they meet.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

