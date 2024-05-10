Life To Take An Unexpected Turn In The Lives Of Sailee and Sachin, Makers Drop An Intriguing Promo Of The Star Plus Show Udne Ki Aasha, Neha Harsora, aka Sailee, Give Insights About The Same! Read on to learn more!

Star Plus has stepped into unexplored territory. Star Plus is here with Udne Ki Aasha for its audience, starring Kanwar Dhillon (Sachin) and Neha Harsora (Sailee). Udne Ki Aasha depicts the tale of Sachin and Sailee and also the intricacies of the relationships and equations.

Set against a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows that Udne Ki Aasha is going to depict a wife’s roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family’s progress. Kanwar Dhillon, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it, essays the character of Sachin, while on the other hand, Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha. The makers have dropped an intriguing promo for the show where the audience will witness the emotional turmoil of Sailee as she gets to know the truth about her marriage, and the mystery behind how Sachin demands Rs 27 lakh has also been revealed. This reality, in turn, breaks her and shatters her world. With the truth being revealed, Sailee decides to leave Sachin’s house. It will be interesting to witness what will be Sailee’s next step—will she leave Sachin’s house?—and how Sachin and Sailee will tackle this situation.

Neha Harsora, aka Sailee, from the Star Plus show Udne Ki Aasha, shares, “Sailee will take a stand for herself and her self-respect. Sailee is shattered as reality hits her about family considering her to be an object who has been bid for money. Sailee decides to leave the house and stand up for her self-respect. Sailee comes to know about Tejas taking 27 lakhs in order to marry her, which breaks her heart. This, in turn, is going to be a turning point in Sailee’s life. Sachin will not support Sailee; Sachin himself wants to free himself from the marriage and live his life independently. It will be intriguing to witness what drama unfolds in the lives of Sachin and Sailee.”

Catch the drama unfolding in the lives of Sailee and Sachin on May 13 at 9 p.m. on Star Plus. Produced by Rahul Kumar Tewary, Udne Ki Aasha airs on Star Plus at 9 p.m., Monday to Sunday.