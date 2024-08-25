Television | Releases

Star Plus has once again ventured into unexplored territory. The channel brings for its audience a show titled Do Dooni Pyaar.

Star Plus has once again ventured into unexplored territory. The channel brings for its audience a show titled Do Dooni Pyaar. Starring Shivika Pathak as Ganga and Gourav Sharma as Abhay, and Goutam Sharma will be seen essaying the character of his identical twin brother Akash in the show. Do Dooni Pyaar showcases the journey of Ganga. Based in the city of Sonepur, Bihar, the Star Plus show Do Dooni Pyaar is a tale of a girl named Ganga who has been neglected by her family since childhood and how, by twist of fate, Ganga gets married to Abhay, who hails from a rich and well-educated family.

Recently, an intriguing promo for the show Do Dooni Pyaar was unveiled by the makers, showcasing Ganga’s life experiences. Ganga’s seek for an intelligent and well-educated life partner is fulfilled in the most engaging and thrilling way imaginable, as Ganga will get married to Abhay under unforeseen circumstances. The twist—that Abhay has an identical twin brother named Akash—that will add a layer of intrigue and humor is also going to be highlighted in the show Do Dooni Pyaar.

While Shivika Pathak will be portraying the character of Ganga, Gourav Sharma and Goutam Sharma will be essaying the characters of Abhay and Akash, respectively. Aleya Ghosh also plays a pivotal role in the show and will be seen as Ritu, Ganga’s stepsister. The actress previously starred in shows known as Ishq Ki Dastaan—Naagmani, Karn Sangini, and Hero Gayab Mode On. Now with Aleya Ghosh’s character Ritu, it will be interesting to watch what is in store for Ganga and what all twists and turns occur in her life.

Aleya Ghosh, aka Ritu from the Star Plus show Do Dooni Pyaar, shares, “I am essaying the character of Ritu Jha in the show Do Dooni Pyaar; though hailing from a small town, Ritu is a smart, intelligent, and ambitious girl. She wants to get married to a rich family. There are some qualities that are similar between Aleya and Ritu; we both are ambitious and have desires to achieve our goals. My character Ritu is a modern-day girl when it comes to her thoughts, while I am an old-school girl!”

Do Dooni Pyaar will air on Star Plus from 28th August at 6:40 PM.