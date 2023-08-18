ADVERTISEMENT
My renovated vanity van is more than just a space: Shraddha Arya

A cozy abode on wheels: Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya aesthetically transforms her vanity van with a personal touch

Author: IWMBuzz
18 Aug,2023
Zee TV’s popular primetime show Kundali Bhagya, has been keeping its audiences hooked on to their television screens ever since its inception. Produced by Balaji Telefilms, the show features popular actors like Shraddha Arya (as Preeta), Shakti Anand (as Karan), Manit Joura (as Rishabh), Paras Kalnawat (as Rajveer), Sana Sayyad (as Palki) and Baseer Ali (as Shaurya). This family drama explores and brings to life a whole range of emotions as well as the deepest intricacies of human relationships. In the recent episodes, viewers witnessed how Karan tried to find Preeta as they couldn’t meet during her prior office visit due to Rajveer’s arrest. Meanwhile, Kavya asked Rajveer to stay for her wedding, and on the other hand, Nidhi is making a plan to remove Preeta from her life.

In the busy world of lights and cameras on the sets of Kundali Bhagya, actress Shraddha Arya always wanted her vanity van to speak volumes of her taste and style. And now that she finally got the chance to redecorate it, she has designed it aesthetically and made it a super cozy place to relax. Since she spends most of her time on the sets of the show, she realized she needed a special space for herself. She began the project with an idea – a nice dining area where she could enjoy her meals and a sweet lit-up corner that matched her lively personality. Shraddha also loves reading books, so she made a snug space for her to read books and prepare for her scenes.

Shraddha Arya said “Home is where you park, my vanity van is my tranquil escape in the middle of the hustle pace of shoots. I’ve curated a haven with talented designers that embodies comfort and reflects my personality. The dining nook is my favorite spot, where I savor moments of solitude while relishing delightful meals. A cozy reading corner has rekindled my love for reading scripts and books, providing solace between scenes. This speaks to the essence of self-care, a reminder that finding peace amidst a demanding career is paramount. My renovated vanity van is more than just a space; it’s a shelter that nurtures my well-being and enables me to give my best on set and embrace each day with renewed energy. And considering it is a place where I spend more time than my home, I always wanted it to speak volumes of my taste and style.”

While Shraddha had a gala time designing her new vanity, it will be interesting for the viewers to witness how will Preeta save herself from Nidhi’s evil plan? Will Karan ever be able to meet Preeta and reunite with her?

Tune in to Kundali Bhagya every night at 9:30 pm, only on Zee TV

