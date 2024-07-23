Rutuja Bagwe, aka Vaiju, from the Star Plus show Maati Se Bandhi Dor, gives insight about the upcoming drama, how much she enjoys Garba, and much more! Here Is What She Has To Say:

Set against the backdrop of Kolhapur, Maharashtra, the Star Plus show Maati Se Bandhi Dor depicts the struggles and journey of Vaiju, who works in the fields to earn money and support her family. But destiny has some other plans. Vaiju is family-oriented, hardworking, and visionary, and she aims to uplift her lifestyle and work towards the betterment of the village. The viewers will also witness Vaiju and Rannvijay's marriage due to unforeseen circumstances. It will be intriguing to witness how Vaiju will find love in a loveless marriage while keeping her ambitions of uplifting her lifestyle and bringing betterment to her village alive.

The preparations for Rannvijay and Jaya’s wedding are underway. Vaiju organised a special garba night as part of Rannvijay and Jaya’s sangeet ceremony, as a surprise for them both. Rannvijay and Jaya’s sangeet night was graced by the legendary garba queens Preeti and Pinky. Vaiju, being in love with Rannvijay, has sacrificed it for the happiness of her sister Jaya. She braced herself to organise the wedding of Rannvijay and Jaya and be a part of the wedding ceremonies with a smile. It will be interesting to witness how the tale unfolds in the lives of Vaiju, Rannvijay, and Jaya. Does destiny have any other plans for the trio? This is something to anticipate.

Rutuja Bagwe, aka Vaiju, from the Star Plus show Maati Se Bandhi Dor, shares, “This was my first encounter with singers Preeti and Pinky. I have heard their songs before, and it was a great experience to shake a leg on the song Jogan Jogan. During the wedding rituals, Vaiju and Rannvijay have been crossing each other’s paths; it looks like fate has destined some plans for them. It will be interesting to watch if Rannvijay will begin to feel something for Vaiju, and if he does, will he confess it? Personally, I enjoy vibing and grooving to the garba tunes, and for the show Maati Se Bandhi Dor as well, we danced our hearts out; we did garba and played dandiya too!”

Maati Se Bandhi Dor airs on Star Plus from Monday to Sunday at 7.30 p.m.