‘Shanivaar Ka Vaar’ with Bharti-Haarsh duo bringing in fun, while Ayesha Khan enters COLORS’ ‘BIGG BOSS’

The lively ‘Shanivaar Ka Vaar’ returns with guests Bharti and Haarsh, bringing a dose of fun and entertainment. The recent chaos sparked by Munawar revealing Ankita’s curiosity about the outside world becomes a humorous focal point, with Bharati and Haarsh playfully addressing the situation. They add to the laughter by reading out comical news from the newspaper, poking fun at both host Salman Khan and the contestants, including witty comparisons of Arun and Aoora’s skincare routines and humorous remarks about Mannara’s facial expressions. The entertainment reaches a peak as Bharati and Haarsh enter the Bigg Boss house with a vlog camera, capturing each frozen contestant in their hilarious vlog, showcasing their unique and entertaining approach to the house members.

Munawar is the first captain of this season’s BIGG BOSS house, enjoying his special privileges. But, little does he know that a storm is about to unfold with the arrival of a new wild card entry, Ayesha Khan. Ayesha, who shares a history with Munawar, enters the show opening up about the past they have shared and with an expectation for him to offer an apology. The question arises: will Ayesha’s presence alter the dynamics of Munawar’s game in the house? As the weekend unfolds with fresh twists and turns, the suspense builds upon the upcoming eviction tonight that has put Khanzaadi, Neil, Vicky, and Abhishek on the chopping block. The question looms: who will bid farewell to the BIGG BOSS house in this week’s eviction?

