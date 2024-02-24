Social Media Sensation Orry Graces The Stage Of Star Plus Dance Reality Show Dance + Pro!

Star Plus is back with the seventh season of Dance Plus, Dance + Pro. With the camaraderie of Remo D’Souza and the other captains, Shakti Mohan, Punit Pathak, and Rahul Shetty, Dance Plus has kept audiences hooked on their television screens with Dance + Pro. The audience has been witnessing a varied range of talent and performances from the contestants this season.

If it’s about dance, Star Plus Dance Reality Show Dance + Pro is a one-stop shop for witnessing the best dance performances. Well-studded with fabulous and talented contestants and even more amazing judges and captains, the show never misses a chance to surprise the viewers with every episode. This time, the audience will see social media sensation Orry gracing the stage of Dance + Pro. The audience will witness the fun banter of Orry, Remo Dsouza, Captains, and the contestants, and you just can’t afford to miss it. It will indeed be a visual treat for the audience to witness Orry on Dance + Pro and entertain the audience with his unique style that has been going viral on social media and among the audience. Orry, known for his different phone covers, will have an act dedicated to it, which is surely going to tickle the funny bones of the audience. Orry is sure to add more fun factor to the show and the audience will surely enjoy his presence in the stage of Dance + Pro.

Watch Dance+ Pro on Star Plus today at 6 p.m. Dance + Pro airs on Saturday and Sunday on Star Plus and will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.