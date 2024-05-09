Star Plus Announces Its Next Venture, Maati Se Bandhi Dor, Starring Rutuja Bagwe and Ankit Gupta in Lead Roles! The makers have dropped an intriguing first glimpse of the show! Rutuja Bagwe Aka Vaijanati shares insights!

Star Plus is famous for delivering intriguing and interesting content to its viewers that makes one go through a plethora of emotions. Star Plus has an amazing lineup of shows that aim to not just entertain but also empower. These include Anupama, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Teri Meri Doriyaann, Udne Ki Aasha, Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara, and Yeh Hai Chahatein, which focus on family drama and romance and have been well accepted by the viewers.

Continuing the spree, Star Plus has ventured into unexplored territory. Star Plus has arrived with its new show, Maati Se Bandhi Dor, starring Rutuja Bagwe and Ankit Gupta in lead roles. Rutuja Bagwe will be seen essaying the roles of Vaijanati (Vaiju) and Ankit Gupta to portray the character of Rannvijay in the show Maati Se Bandhi Dor.

Set against the backdrop of Kolhapur, Maharashtra, the Star Plus show Maati Se Bandhi Dor depicts the struggles and journey of Vaiju, who works in the fields to earn money and support her family. But destiny has some other plans. Vaiju is family-oriented, hardworking, and visionary, and she aims to uplift her lifestyle and work towards the betterment of the village. The makers of the show have dropped their first intriguing promo, which introduces Vaiju, who is ploughing in the fields, and along with her is her mother, who informs Vaiju about a marriage proposal. Vaiju then encounters Rannvijay, who is the son of a Sarpanch, thinking him to be the prospect of marriage, but the response given by Rannvijay wrecks her heart. Rannvijay cannot believe that Vaiju is his marriage prospect, as he has different ideals of what an attractive woman should be.

The Star Plus show Maati Se Bandhi Dor will showcase the emotional turmoil of Vaiju, who struggles through life to help her family and the alterations that occur in her life after her encounter with Rannvijay. The show will also depict the intricacies of relationships and the distinctive nuances of culture. The viewers will also witness Vaiju and Rannvijay’s marriage due to unforeseen circumstances. It will be intriguing to witness how Vaiju will find love in a loveless marriage while keeping her ambitions of uplifting her lifestyle and bringing betterment to her village alive.

Rutuja Bagwe, aka Vaijanati (Vaiju) from the Star Plus show Maati Se Bandhi Dor, shares, “I will be portraying the character of Vaijanati (Vaiju) in the show Maati Se Bandhi Dor. Just like the title Maati Se Bandhi Dor suggests, the show should showcase the tale of Vaijanati (Vaiju), who is the daughter of the soil. Vaijanati ( Vaiju) is a simple girl who works in the fields in order to support her family. She is an animal lover, family-oriented, and, along with being a daredevil, Vaijanati ( Vaiju) is vulnerable too. Vaijanati wears her heart on her sleeves. The audience will get to witness something distinctive and unique with the show Maati Se Bandhi Dor. Stay Tuned!”

Maati Se Bandhi Dor will air on Star Plus on May 27th at 7.30 p.m. from Monday to Sunday.