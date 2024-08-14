Star Plus Brings For Its Viewers An Array Of Celebrations On The Special Occasion Of Raksha Bandhan! We wonder, what is it? Deets Inside

Star Plus is well-known for delivering compelling and engaging content that evokes a range of emotions in its viewers. The network has an impressive lineup of shows that seek to both entertain and empower. These include popular shows like Anupama, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Udne Ki Aasha, Maati Se Bandhi Dor, Jhanak, Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua, Advocate Anjali Awasthi, and Yeh Hai Chahatein, which focus on family drama and romance and have been warmly received by the audience.

Post the special celebrations of Teej, Star Plus now brings its audience a variety and varied range of celebrations on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Raksha Bandhan is a festival where sisters adorn their brothers’ wrists with rakhi on the special day. The brothers give them a token in exchange for shielding and safeguarding their sisters. On the special occasion of Raksha Bandhan on August 19th, Star Plus has good news for all its viewers. They will be treated to a special event featuring a combination of Star Plus shows: Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua, Udne Ki Aasha, and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai-Anupama. This will surely be mesmerizing and intriguing as we witness our favorite artists, Anupama, Abhira, Armaan, Sailee, Sachin, Chirag, and Deepika, making the festivities of Raksha Bandhan even more special. Like you, we cannot wait to witness these magnificent moments.

Tune in on Monday, August 19th, at 7 p.m. and 9.30 p.m. on Star Plus and watch the Raksha Bandhan celebrations.