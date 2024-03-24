Star Plus Show Artists Give Insights About How They Will Celebrate Holi This Year and Much More!

Across the nation, people celebrate Holi, the festival of colors, with fervor and delight. All celebrate the festival of colors in their own different and unique manner, showcasing an amalgamation of varied cultures and customs. Star Plus show artists share their Holi plans this year and the importance of colours in one’s life.

Shakti Arora (Ishaan from the Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein)

“This year, I am not celebrating Holi but will surely celebrate with my show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein Family, as there is a Holi sequence for the show. Holi brings immense joy, happiness, and time to forget all the sorrows or misunderstandings.”

Rohit Chandel (Dhaval from the Star Plus show Pandya Store)

“This year, I may be shooting on Holi, and if so, I will celebrate it with my Pandya Store family. I enjoy playing with colors and the festival of colors to the fullest. I celebrated last year’s Holi in Alibaug. Holi is a festival to forgive and forget, leave behind all the negativity, and add color and positivity to the lives of people. I wish all my viewers a safe and happy Holi!

Shagun Sharma ( Kashvi, from the Star Plus show Yeh Hai Chahatein)

“If I am not shooting, then Ill be celebrating it with my family, as I barely get any time with them, and it would be after years that we all will celebrate Holi together this year. My favorite memory of Holi is when I was in Himachal with all my cousins and we went from house to house coloring people randomly. Holi is a big reminder that no matter how big and powerful evil is, the good and pure always win. Know your worth; refrain from doing things that will make you doubt the goodness in you. Be good and rest. God is always there to balance things out! Colors play an important role in our lives; they bring positivity, vibrance, and happiness into people’s lives. I wish everyone a safe and happy Holi.”