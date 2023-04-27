StarPlus Show Imlie To Take A 5 Years Leap, Atharva and Imlie's Paths To Alter

Imlie is one of the top shows on television. The audience has been showering Imlie and Atharva with love. The show has taken a dramatic turn post the leap. Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra play the protagonist, whereas Seerat Kapoor is the antagonist.

Audience to witness high voltage drama in the StarPlus show Imlie. The recently aired promo showcases a five-year leap that has taken place in the show. It is seen that Rana house to get good news as Imlie is pregnant, but at the same time, there is bad news as well. While Imlie is taken to the hospital, Atharva meets with an accident. Atharva is admitted to the same hospital where Imlie is. At this point, Imlie is asked about the father of the child and takes Dhairya’s name, as Atharva is not present there. But Atharva overhears the conversation and feels dejected. Imlie later comes to know that the child is stillborn. Imlie is hit by a storm yet she is hopeful that her child is alive. Here comes the five year leap where it can be seen that Imlie goes to a market where, after five years, she encounters Atharva, Cheeni and their daughter. It will be intriguing to watch the drama that unfolds in the lives of Imlie and Atharva post the leap. Will their paths cross again?

Karan Vohra who essays the role of Atharva opined about the five year leap in the StarPlus show Imlie, “It is something new and unexpected. It will be intriguing to watch how the story unfolds as, post leap, Imlie and Atharva are no longer together and whether we will see a reunion of Imlie-Atharva is something interesting to witness. With the new track coming up, I hope the audience showers us with the same love and appreciation that they have been garnering us with.”

Imlie is produced by Four Lions Films. The show airs on Star Plus at 8.30pm from Monday to Sunday.