The show’s openness to new ideas and different perspectives allowed me to become a writer: Pariva Pranati on turning a writer for Wagle Ki Duniya

In the vast landscape of Indian television, ‘Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ on Sony SAB stands as a brilliant example of relatable storytelling for the common man. With over 600 different stories spanning nearly 900 episodes, the show has mastered the art of capturing the essence of everyday life through its storytelling. Although maintaining freshness and innovation in stories amidst such a vast canvas can be a daunting task, Wagle Ki Duniya has consistently stayed ahead of this challenge by embracing creativity from all quarters, including ideas from the cast and crew.

Now, adding a new feather to its cap, Pariva Pranati, who portrays the resilient Vandana Wagle, steps into the realm of writing for the show. She takes the reins to pen down the current Valentine’s track, wherein Sakhi grapples with choosing between Vivaan and Karen. Through her writing, Pariva delves into the complexities of young love, capturing the essence of emotions and dilemmas that resonate with audiences of all ages. As this Valentine’s track unfolds, Pariva’s creative touch promises to add depth and authenticity to Sakhi’s journey as she navigates the highs and lows of teenage romance.

Pariva Pranati, who plays the role of Vandana Wagle, said, “It’s not widely known, but I’ve actually written two stories prior to this one for Wagle Ki Duniya. The show’s openness to new ideas and different perspectives allowed me to become a writer, contributing my voice to its wide range of stories. The recent Valentine’s story holds a special place in my heart as it touches on experiences, we’ve all encountered at some point. There’s a certain vibrancy surrounding Valentine’s Day where love takes center stage, but I also wanted to remind people of the importance of enjoying our own company and not feeling disheartened if we find ourselves alone. Sakhi’s love triangle mirrors the genuine complexities of teenage romance, and I’m eagerly anticipating the audience’s reaction to my writing and this storyline.”