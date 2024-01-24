Unexpected eviction! Vicky Jain bids a shocking farewell to COLORS’ ‘BIGG BOSS’ due to lack of votes

After a scathing press conference on COLORS’ ‘BIGG BOSS’, the master of the house brought a shocker with the season’s final eviction drill. Abiding by the golden rule of this season of favouritism, he favoured those who contributed to the show among the six finalists Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Arun Srikanth, Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, and Abhishek Kumar until its 100th day. However, in a game-changing move, the voting lines were open for the audience to vote for their favourite contestant. However, due to lack of votes, Vicky Jain was sent home, bringing the strength of the house down to five finalists.

Vicky Jain entered the house hand in hand with his wife Ankita Lokhande and the two were poised to live up to their status as a power couple. Within a few days, Vicky was christened as Vicky Bhaiyya by ‘BIGG BOSS’, who noticed his strategic business-like acumen in game planning. Renowned as a mastermind with a gift of the gab, Vicky was often mocked by the master of the house for his off-the-mark predictions. According to his better half Ankita, Vicky did brilliantly on the show by making friends and contributing to the entertainment factor of the house, while faring poorly as a husband. The two fought constantly over disrespectful behaviour, misunderstandings, possessiveness, insecurity, and relationship boundaries to the point of considering going their separate ways. Despite megastar Salman Khan’s advice, the couple refused to mend their ways. The mastermind often locked horns with Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt, who had a problem with Vicky’s cynical take on marriage. During the recent press conference in the house, he realised that he had treated his wife disrespectfully on national television and promised to make it up to her. He was renowned for having an opinion on every mudda and this led to him being in the spotlight for 100 days in the house.

Talking about his journey, Vicky Jain shares, I am thankful to Bigg Boss for allowing me to be on the biggest platform as well as for the love and respect, especially for giving me the title ‘Vicky Bhaiya’. Being called Ankita’s husband makes me just as proud as I feel when I achieve something in my profession. The show made me reflect on every aspect of life and its challenges. It feels great to know that people enjoyed my perspective and I appreciate the love and connection that I created with the audience. The show taught me about friendship and the importance of my marriage with Ankita. From now on, I’ll spend my life learning from my experiences on the show and treasuring the journey.

