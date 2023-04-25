Watch out for the journey of Bindiya - an optimistic orphan girl in COLORS’ upcoming show 'Suhaagan'

Suhaagan on Colors will be the story of an orphan Bindiya.

Mumbai, 24th April 2023: During challenging times, we often turn to our families for protection and support. But what happens when our own family turns against us? COLORS’ upcoming show ‘Suhaagan’ explores this dilemma through the story of Bindiya, a young orphan girl burdened with household chores by her extended family, who also seek to take over her inherited property. Despite her circumstances and existential crisis, Bindiya is innocent, thoughtful, and optimistic as an elder sister who takes care of her mischievous younger sister Payal bearing the brunt for her pranks. Popular child actor Aakriti Sharma will portray the character of young Bindiya and Kurangi Nagraj will be seen essaying the role of young Payal. Produced by Rashmi Sharma and conceptualized by Vivek Bahl, the show will premiere on 2nd May and thereafter every Monday to Sunday at 6:30pm only on COLORS.

Talking about the show, Manisha Sharma, Chief Content Officer, Hindi Mass Entertainment, Viacom18, says, “At COLORS, we are dedicated to present engaging narratives that builds a deep connect with the masses. We are delighted to bring another such story with Suhaagan that echoes the true sentiments of every household. The show revolves around a girl who is protecting herself and her younger sister, from their malevolent relatives. Suhaagan promises to be a thought-provoking drama that highlights the importance of family, togetherness, and perseverance in the face of adversity. Here’s offering a fresh tale that our viewers can resonate with, and we hope that the show receives abundant love from them.”

Set in Uttar Pradesh, ‘Suhaagan’ chronicles the story of Bindiya (Aakriti Sharma) – a source of unwavering courage amidst challenges and her younger sister Payal (Kurangi Nagraj) – who likes to push boundaries and test her limits. The two sisters live with their ailing grandmother and are unaware of the true intentions of her relatives, who want to seize her farm. Bindiya’s upbringing has shaped her as a respectful and responsible girl. However, these are the attributes that her maama-maami and bua-phupha exploit. How long will she remain oblivious to the evil plans of her family members? Will she rise above the hardships and make a better life for herself?

Producer Rashmi Sharma says, “Suhaagan is an emotional yet simple family drama set in Uttar Pradesh, and it traces the journey of a girl who’s managing her life without her parents and with her younger sister and loving grandmother. Fate tests not only their strength but also brings challenges that will turn their lives upside down. The show will take viewers on a rollercoaster ride of emotions, and we can’t wait to see how the story unfolds. We have a long-standing relationship with COLORS that has witnessed successful shows, and we thank the channel for believing in us yet again.”

Excited to be essaying the role of Bindiya, Aakriti Sharma says, “I feel that I’m quite like the character I’m playing in Suhaagan. I essay the role of Bindiya, who is a very determined and positive girl despite her circumstances. I’m looking forward to what viewers think of my portrayal of this innocent girl. It’s going to be exciting for me to work with other seasoned actors on the show.”