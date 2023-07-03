ADVERTISEMENT
Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Is A Proud Mother; Learn Why

Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly is a proud mother to her son Rudransh. Yes, this video that Rupali put up has her son facing some daring adventurous tasks.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
03 Jul,2023 17:15:39
Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly is back to the grind and has resumed her shoot for the numero uno show Anupamaa. As we know, the show is poised at a crucial phase wherein there is a question mark on whether Anupamaa will embark on her USA tour or not!! Well, Rupali took a much-needed off and went for a vacation with family to Mauritius. Her mother had also accompanied her, and Rupali had put up pictures of her mother from the trip. Now that she is back, she is busy juggling between home and work again. Well, at the home front, Rupali put up a video which showed that she is a proud mother of her son. Yes, she calls her son ‘Pur very own Khatron Ka Khiladi’ as he gears up for some adventure sports and fun.

The video has Rupali’s son Rudransh having a great fun day on Sunday. He is seen doing dangerous adventures and mustering up the courage to do them. He is seen walking a very thin rope and is also seen crossing barriers in adventure. He is seen indulging in various heart-churning activities.

The video is a very palpable one as Rudransh has indulged in some real sports adventure. And Rupali is a proud mom as she calls her son as her own Khatron Ka Khiladi.

Why not? You can check the video here.

Well, certainly it is a day to feel proud for Rupali Ganguly!!

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

