Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Is Happy About Her Show Being A Must-Watch In Mauritius

Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly is on vacation mode!! Yes, in the show, there is huge intrigue on whether Anupamaa will travel to the USA to head Malti Devi’s dance troupe or not!! However, for Rupali Ganguly, it is vacation time for real!! Yes, Rupali has embarked on a trip to Mauritius with her family. And she puts up a very interesting BTS video which shows one and all the popularity of Anupamaa as a show in that place.

Yes, Rupali is welcomed at the airport by a localite waiting with her placard. To his excitement, when he expected Rupali to travel in a saree, she comes differently dressed. Also, the man is seen talking about how popular Anupamaa as a show is!! He says that when Anupamaa airs, everyone in the house sees to it that they are not disturbed. They clean up the house, do their errands and are ready to watch the show.

Rupali feels ecstatic on hearing to this remark.

Yes, why not? Anupamaa is a big show and is popular not only in India but worldwide too.

Check this video.

Video Courtesy: Instagram

We wish Anupamaa more global popularity and success!!

Of course, Anupamaa has been the numero uno show for a while. Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.