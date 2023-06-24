ADVERTISEMENT
Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Turns Anarkali; Her Latest Dance Reel Has Her Fans In Awe

Author: Srividya Rajesh
24 Jun,2023 15:48:10
Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly was recently seen in a green avatar, where she wore a green lehenga in style. We had written about the sequence too, where the fans of Anupamaa show saw the fabulous rendition of Rupali Ganguly on the dance floor. Anupamaa was scintillating in the dance number and Rupali had rightfully thanked her Producer Rajan Shahi and the creative team for the look that was given to her. Well, Rupali seems to be lost in this green attire even today. The recent BTS that she has put up has her dancing in this green lehenga, claiming to be Anarkali for a day.

Her dance reel is sensational, again showcasing her worth as a dancer. Rupali Ganguly’s eye expressions are to be seen, and her gyrations and hip movements to the peppy number on Anarkali and Salim have her fans dance to the tunes along with Rupali.

You can check the video here.

Video Courtesy: Instagram

Well, are you loving this sensational reel of Rupali?

Well, Rupali has also asked the fans an impertinent question via this reel which says,

Verified
Yeh Anarkali oops Anupamaa America jaayegi ya nhi; yeh jaane ke liye dekhte rahiye #Anupamaa ❤️

Dancing with our choreographer @himanshugadani ☺️
@sushant_acharya_offical
@directorskutproduction @starplus

What do you think? Will Anupamaa go to the USA? We hope that Anupamaa gets a chance to live her dream this time around. After all, heading the dance troupe of Malti Devi in USA is a biggie!! What say, folks?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

