“Anupamaa” is a popular Indian television drama that has already attracted millions of viewers. The show revolves around a housewife’s struggles and triumphs and has a loyal fan following. For those fans who want to test their knowledge and engagement with the show, a new quiz has been created to rank their fandom. The examination covers various aspects of the show, including the plot, characters, and dialogues. Fans who take the quiz can find out how well they know the show and where they stand regarding their fandom. This interactive and engaging quiz is an excellent way for fans to connect with the performance and each other.

Who plays the lead role of Anupama in the show? a) Rupali Ganguly b) Sudhanshu Pandey c) Madalsa Sharma

What is the name of Anupama’s husband in the show? a) Vanraj b) Samar c) Nandini

Who is Anupama’s best friend in the show? a) Kinjal b) Kavya c) Devika

What is the name of Anupama’s dance academy? a) Anupama Dance Academy b) Nritya Bharati c) Nritya Sangeet

What is the name of Anupama’s daughter, who is pursuing higher education in the US? a) Pakhi b) Kinjal c) Nandini

Answers:

a) Rupali Ganguly

a) Vanraj

c) Devika

b) Nritya Bharati

a) Pakhi

