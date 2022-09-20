Television actors often flaunt their style through social media. Females crush over their stunning looks and versatile talent. Fans love them so much that they regularly follow their updates, pictures, or videos shared on their Instagram account. Check out how these TV boys flaunt their jaw-dropping looks in mirror selfies.

Rohit Suchanti, the Bhagyalakshmi actor is quiet and often makes us go gaga over his looks. The actor took a mirror selfie keeping his white shirt buttons open and flaunting his chic boy looks making us stare at him continuously. As soon as he dropped this picture, fans flooded it with likes and comments.

Arjit Taneja, the slayer always slays in his style but makes it different, he went shirtless for his mirror selfie. He just wore denim jeans and took a selfie flaunting his abs in this picture. He captions his pictures, “Butter chicken on my mind.”

Karan Wahi makes it different and unique with his style. The actor wore a black suit complimenting his personality. The star took a mirror selfie making us wonder about him in every way. Currently, the actor is working in a lead role in the Channa Mereya show alongside Niyati Fatnani.

